West Bengal: Union Minister RK Singh Criticises TMC's Absence At PM Vishwakarma Scheme Launch In Kolkata

Kolkata: Union Minister RK Singh who visited Kolkata on Sunday to witness the launch of PM Vishwakarma scheme virtually took a potshot at Trinamool Congress (TMC) for not sending any representatives to the programme.

"It is the duty of the state governments to implement central schemes so that maximum people can be benefitted. But I see no representative of the West Bengal government in the programme. The central government will bear all the expenditure and the state will not have to pay anything. But one should not worry as benefits will reach the beneficiaries," said Singh.

Taking further potshots at the TMC government, Singh added that the West Bengal government also did not implement the PM Kusum scheme which could have helped farmers by way of lower power costs.

The Union Minister mentioned that under the PM Kusum scheme, the Central government gives 30 per cent assistance on electricity for farmers.

TMC hits back

Slamming back the Union Minister, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had implemented way better schemes than the central government.

"Kanyashree scheme of the West Bengal government has more benefits than Beti Padhai, Beti Bachao scheme. Swasthya Sathi card covers more things than Ayushman Bharat. Instead of giving lectures the central government should first release the funds that they have blocked," said Sen.

