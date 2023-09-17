West Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan Added To UNESCO's World Heritage List

Shantiniketan in West Bengal's Bolpur, is a UNESCO World Heritage Centre |

Kolkata: Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan in Birbhum district is now on UNESCO's heritage list.

Taking to X, UNESCO wrote,"BREAKING! New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulation!"

Read Also West Bengal: Shantiniketan recommended for inscription in UNESCO heritage list

Incidentally, India has been striving for long to get heritage tag for Shantiniketan.

Tagore in 1901 has established Shantiniketan, which was a residential school and centre for art cutting across religious lines and cultural boundaries.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Glad and proud that our Santiniketan, the town of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, is now finally included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Biswa Bangla's pride, Santiniketan was nurtured by the poet and has been supported by people of Bengal over the generations.

"We from the Government of West Bengal have significantly added to its infrastructure in last 12 years and the world now recognizes the glory of the heritage place. Kudos to all who love Bengal, Tagore, and his messages of fraternity. Jai Bangla, Pranam to Gurudev."

Glad and proud that our Santiniketan, the town of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, is now finally included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Biswa Bangla's pride, Santiniketan was nurtured by the poet and has been supported by people of Bengal over the generations. We from the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2023

It can be recalled that international advisory body ICOMOS couple of months back had recommended inclusion of Shantiniketan in UNESCO's World Heritage list.