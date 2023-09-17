 West Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan Added To UNESCO's World Heritage List
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan Added To UNESCO's World Heritage List

West Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan Added To UNESCO's World Heritage List

Tagore in 1901 has established Shantiniketan, which was a residential school and centre for art cutting across religious lines and cultural boundaries.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Shantiniketan in West Bengal's Bolpur, is a UNESCO World Heritage Centre |

Kolkata: Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan in Birbhum district is now on UNESCO's heritage list.

Taking to X, UNESCO wrote,"BREAKING! New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulation!"

Read Also
West Bengal: Shantiniketan recommended for inscription in UNESCO heritage list
article-image

Incidentally, India has been striving for long to get heritage tag for Shantiniketan.

Tagore in 1901 has established Shantiniketan, which was a residential school and centre for art cutting across religious lines and cultural boundaries.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Glad and proud that our Santiniketan, the town of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, is now finally included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Biswa Bangla's pride, Santiniketan was nurtured by the poet and has been supported by people of Bengal over the generations.

"We from the Government of West Bengal have significantly added to its infrastructure in last 12 years and the world now recognizes the glory of the heritage place. Kudos to all who love Bengal, Tagore, and his messages of fraternity. Jai Bangla, Pranam to Gurudev."

It can be recalled that international advisory body ICOMOS couple of months back had recommended inclusion of Shantiniketan in UNESCO's World Heritage list.

Read Also
West Bengal: HC stays eviction of part of land of Amartya Sen's Shantiniketan bungalow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Lash Many Parts, IMD Forecasts More Downpour For 2-3 Days

Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Lash Many Parts, IMD Forecasts More Downpour For 2-3 Days

West Bengal: Union Minister RK Singh Criticises TMC's Absence At PM Vishwakarma Scheme Launch In...

West Bengal: Union Minister RK Singh Criticises TMC's Absence At PM Vishwakarma Scheme Launch In...

West Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan Added To UNESCO's World Heritage List

West Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan Added To UNESCO's World Heritage List

Manipur Horror: Indian Army Soldier Abducted & Killed In Imphal, His 10-Yr-Old Son Witnessed The...

Manipur Horror: Indian Army Soldier Abducted & Killed In Imphal, His 10-Yr-Old Son Witnessed The...

'Friend Committed To Building...: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Birthday Wish For PM Modi

'Friend Committed To Building...: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Birthday Wish For PM Modi