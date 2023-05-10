West Bengal: Shantiniketan recommended for inscription in UNESCO heritage list

Shantiniketan in West Bengal's Bolpur, is a UNESCO World Heritage Centre |

Kolkata: Shantiniketan recommended for inscription in UNESCO heritage list as mentioned by Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy mentioned in his tweet late Tuesday evening.

“Great news for India on the Jayanti of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Santiniketan, West Bengal has been recommended for inscription to the World Heritage List by ICOMOS, the advisory body to UNESCO World Heritage Centre,” tweeted the Union Minister of Culture.

International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), an international non-governmental organization has recommended UNESCO for the heritage tag for this place in Birbhum district in West Bengal.

“This furthers the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi to showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world. This will formally be announced in the World Heritage Committee meeting to be held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September, 2023,” further said G Kishan Reddy.

Incidentally, the 162nd birth anniversary of the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated across West Bengal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had attended various programmes in Kolkata including visiting the ancestral house of Tagore in Jorasankho in Kolkata.

Tagore's contribution in Shantiniketan

Incidentally, Visva Bharati University which was started by Tagore in Shantiniketan and is in the news for the last few months after the central university has claimed that another Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen is ‘illegally ‘ holding 13 decimal of land belonging to the varsity.

The central varsity’s Public Relation Officer Mahua Banerjee told Free Press Journal, “It is indeed a matter of great pride for all of us that ICOMOS has recommended UNESCO for inscription as a World Heritage Site.”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Twitter mentioned, “This shows PM Modi’s commitment to show West Bengal’s rich cultural heritage to the world.”