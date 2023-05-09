Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others pay tribute to the Nobel Laureate

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore | Photo: Twitter/@PrasanthSbjp

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, also known as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh (Pochishe Boishakh).

The day is marked by various cultural events, seminars, and lectures to honour Tagore's legacy and his immense contribution to literature and philosophy.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and others tweeted about remembering the Bengali polymath.

Check out those posts here:

On the occasion of his Jayanti, my tributes to Gurudev Tagore. From art to music and from education to literature, he has left an indelible mark across several areas. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision for a prosperous, progressive and enlightened India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2023

I pay my humble tribute to Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.



His great contribution to literature and art has shaped our rich cultural heritage and inspired many across the globe.



May his teachings and philosophy continue to guide us all. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 9, 2023

Take a look at some photographs of literature laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the anniversary of his 162nd birthday.#Tagore162 pic.twitter.com/jJlw5tlQcM — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) May 7, 2023

Pay homage to India’s first Nobel laureate and one of our greatest thought leaders, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, on his Jayanti.



His literary genius and intellect shaped Indian Nationalism and have greatly influenced our cultural ethos. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2023

Tributes to writer, philosopher & Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Ji on his Jayanti.



He taught us to be proud of our nation, culture & ethos. His significant contribution to literature & Indian art transcended languages & shall be a constant source of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/gEvMfxNSOe — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 9, 2023

I salute the great Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. One of India's greatest sons, his wisdom will forever remain inspirational.



We must proudly commemorate his contributions to literature & culture that left an imprint on countless people around the world. — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 9, 2023

Read Also Rabindranath Tagore Birthday: 8 Artworks that show his artistic brilliance