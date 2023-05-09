Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others pay tribute to the Nobel Laureate

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, also known as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh (Pochishe Boishakh).
The day is marked by various cultural events, seminars, and lectures to honour Tagore's legacy and his immense contribution to literature and philosophy.
On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and others tweeted about remembering the Bengali polymath.
Check out those posts here:
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)