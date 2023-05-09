 Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others pay tribute to the Nobel Laureate
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralRabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others pay tribute to the Nobel Laureate

Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others pay tribute to the Nobel Laureate

The day is marked by various cultural events to honour Tagore's legacy and his immense contribution to literature and philosophy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore | Photo: Twitter/@PrasanthSbjp

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, also known as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh (Pochishe Boishakh). 

The day is marked by various cultural events, seminars, and lectures to honour Tagore's legacy and his immense contribution to literature and philosophy.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and others tweeted about remembering the Bengali polymath.

Check out those posts here:

Read Also
Rabindranath Tagore Birthday: 8 Artworks that show his artistic brilliance
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: US school student pepper sprays teacher twice after he seized her phone

Watch: US school student pepper sprays teacher twice after he seized her phone

Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others pay...

Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others pay...

Mystery Solved! Know all about the 'GHOST' spotted on camera during King Charles's Coronation

Mystery Solved! Know all about the 'GHOST' spotted on camera during King Charles's Coronation

WATCH: Backstreet Boys dance with Deepika Padukone on 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' in Abu Dhabi

WATCH: Backstreet Boys dance with Deepika Padukone on 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' in Abu Dhabi

Tipu Sultan, the 'Tiger' of Mysore's rare gold-hilted sword to be auctioned in London on May 23

Tipu Sultan, the 'Tiger' of Mysore's rare gold-hilted sword to be auctioned in London on May 23