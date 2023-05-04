West Bengal: HC stays eviction of part of land of Amartya Sen's Shantiniketan bungalow

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the notice of taking part of the land of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen’s house in Shantiniketan.

The bench of Justice Bibhash Ranjan De had given an interim stay on the notice sent to Sen by Visva Bharati University asking him to leave the ‘illegally occupied’ land of his house by March 6.

Earlier, Sen had also moved district court in Birbhum the hearing which is pending on May 15.

The central varsity on the other hand had made a police complaint on alleged life threat messages in leaflets against the Vice Chancellor and other Varsity officials.

CM calls for sit-in protest outside Sen's house

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked her minister to stage a sit-in demonstration outside the house of Sen over the eviction issue. The agitation is likely to take place on May 6 and May 7.

It may be recalled that last week while addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee had mentioned that she would start a sit-in demonstration if the central varsity goes with a bulldozer to take possession of 13 decimals land from Sen’s house.

The slugfest between the Nobel Laureate and the central varsity over land issue had started from January after the university claimed that Sen is having 13 decimals of land ‘illegally’ which belongs to the varsity.