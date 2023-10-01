'Giriraj Singh Has Blood On His Hands': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Over Blocking Of Funds

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee | Twitter/@abhishekaitc

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary, headed to the national capital to protest against the central government's fund blockage. He stated that Union Minister Giriraj Singh should be arrested, alleging that he bears responsibility for the situation and that his hands are stained with the blood of the people of Bengal.

"Giriraj Singh and the Bengal BJP leaders are responsible for these deaths. Bengal BJP leaders wrote letters asking the Centre to block Bengal's funds. Today, they have blood on their hands. An investigation should be conducted, and everyone, including Giriraj Singh, should be held accountable. The protest will not last just two days but will continue until the funds are released. This is a fight for the common people, and even if a thousand Narendra Modis come, they cannot stop the protest," Banerjee emphasized.

Notably, in Bankura, a wall collapsed due to excessive rainfall on Saturday, resulting in the tragic deaths of three children while they were playing. The fathers of all three children accompanied Banerjee to New Delhi.

"A tragic incident occurred in Bishnupur's Boramara village, where three innocent children lost their lives after the wall of their mud house collapsed while they were playing. Who is accountable for the deaths of these innocent children? A case has been filed in the High Court, but we wish to bring this matter to the judiciary's attention. I urge the state government to conduct a thorough investigation," Banerjee further urged.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal MPs, including four Ministers of State (MoS), are expected to meet either Union Rural Minister Giriraj Singh or the MoS of the department on Monday to apprise them of the alleged corruption in the 100-day rural job scheme and Awas Yojana conducted by the TMC.

