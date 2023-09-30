'If You Think TMC Can Be Suppressed...': Abhishek Banerjee Ahead Of Massive Protest In Delhi On October 2, 3

Abhishek Banerjee | File pic

Kolkata: As promised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee that he would find out an alternative way to reach Delhi after the special train got cancelled at the last moment, TMC supporters along with job card holders were seen taking buses on Saturday to reach the national capital to hold their protest on October 2 and 3.

Addressing the crowd virtually, Banerjee said, "We shall stage the protest in Delhi on October 2 and 3. If any of the people, labourers, or farmers are attacked in Delhi, the people shall give a befitting answer democratically. We shall give that responsibility to the people. You can attack our MPs, MLAs, and leaders if you want, but no one should lay a finger on our labourers and people. If you believe that Trinamool Congress can be suppressed. On October 2, we will stage peaceful protest at Raj ghat and on the following day at Jantar Mantar," said Banerjee.

Banerjee attacks PM Modi

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee added, "You will have to sit and clear the dues Modi. Just because they have lost the 2021 Assembly election they are trying to settle the scores now. By stopping train and by sending summon TMC cannot be stoppwd. They say there is corruption so why arnt they taking action against those individuals? Just because if a few people 2.5 crore people cannot suffer."

Incidentally, TMC MPs had also taken flight for the national capital and Banerjee will leave on Sunday.

Before leaving for Delhi, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay said that on Sunday, Banerjee had called for a meeting of senior TMC leaderships at Delhi to discuss plans about their protest.

"I personally feel that the present central government is not against TMC but is against Bengal so that are always against this state," mentioned Bandhopadhyay.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed TMC for sending the common people in bus while the party leaders are either boarding train or flight.

Read Also Delhi Police Denies Permission To TMC's Protest Rally Against Centre At Ram Leela Maidan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)