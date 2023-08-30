West Bengal: Delhi Police Denies Permission To TMC's Protest Rally Against Centre At Ram Leela Maidan | File Photo

Kolkata: The Delhi police has denied permission to Trinamool Congress (TMC) to hold a protest rally on October 2 at Ram Leela Maidan against the central government.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that they had sent letter to seek permission long back.

"We had sought permission of the ground from September 30 to October 4. On October 2 there would have been a major protest rally there. We are said that permission has to be sought months ago," said Ghosh. On July 21, from TMCs Martyr Day rally TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that on Gandhi Jayanti TMC will hold a massive protest at the national capital against central government's holding of funds.

The purpose of holding the rally at Ram leela Maidan

"Funds of MGNREGA and of other schemes are not being given to West Bengal for which we will hold a protest rally on October 2 at the national capital," Banerjee was heard saying.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said,"The party which doesnt allow any opposition to hold even a street corner meeting in the state sought permission for protest rally in Delhi. Everytime BJP has to move the court to seek permission for the rally."

