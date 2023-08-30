West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Ties Rakhi To Uddhav & Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of INDIA Meet In Mumbai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday tied Rakhi to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at latter's residence 'Matoshri' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was also preset on the occasion.

She also tied Rakhi to Uddhav's son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. Apart from Thackeray's youngest son Tejas, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was also present during the meeting.

This comes ahead of the planned meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai for which Banerjee arrived here today with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, she met megastar Amitabh Bachchan at his residence and tied Rakhi to him as well. Both Banerjee and Bachchan share cordial relationship and their proximity is well known. Banerjee was seen posing for a picture with the entire Bachchan family.

Talking to reporters after meeting Amitabh Bachchan, Banerjee said, "I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also...I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival."

She also hit out at the central government over reduction of LPG Gas cylinder prices.

Back in 2022, Amitabh Bachchan also participated in the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). During the event, the Chief Minister requested that he be granted the nation's highest civilian accolade, the Bharat Ratna, recognizing his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

