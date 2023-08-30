 UP: Mayawati Denies Rumours Of BSP Joining INDIA Alliance, Says Will Fight Alone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Mayawati Denies Rumours Of BSP Joining INDIA Alliance, Says Will Fight Alone

UP: Mayawati Denies Rumours Of BSP Joining INDIA Alliance, Says Will Fight Alone

Giving this information on social media, Mayawati said that her party would contest elections in five states this year and LS polls of 2024 on its own.

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

Lucknow: Blaming other parties for spreading rumors, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati said her party will not forge alliance with anyone. She said that there is no question of alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the I.N.D.I.A of opposition parties.

A day before the meeting of I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai, Mayawati has made it clear that she would be a part of any alliance. She also accused the media of spreading rumors about her joining any alliance.

Mayawati ruled out alliance with any party

Giving this information on social media, Mayawati said that her party would contest elections in five states this year and LS polls of 2024 on its own. She ruled out the question of alliance with anyone. She said that the opposition as well as the ruling alliance have been spreading rumors about BSP which is not true. Earlier it was assumed that leaders of I.N.D.I.A have approached Mayawati for becoming their part.

Read Also
Lok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati
article-image

BSP will contest alone in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

BSP Chief said that the NDA or I.N.D.I.A alliance have parties which are anti poor, castiest, communal and pro rich against whom BSP is fighting ever since its inception. She said that BSP can never become part of any such alliance. Reminding her supporters of the UP elections of 2007, Maya said that her party would go alone in coming LS polls and in five states where election is to be held this year. Earlier on August 23 also Maya had issued a press statement ruling out any possibility of alliance.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Raises Demand For Caste-Based Census At National Level
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former TMC Leader Sparks Controversy By Gifting AK-47 Rifle To Wife On Anniversary, Calls It 'Toy...

Former TMC Leader Sparks Controversy By Gifting AK-47 Rifle To Wife On Anniversary, Calls It 'Toy...

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers

UP: Mayawati Denies Rumours Of BSP Joining INDIA Alliance, Says Will Fight Alone

UP: Mayawati Denies Rumours Of BSP Joining INDIA Alliance, Says Will Fight Alone

Aadhaar Used As Weapon By Govt To Exclude Citizens From Their Guaranteed Rights, Alleges Congress

Aadhaar Used As Weapon By Govt To Exclude Citizens From Their Guaranteed Rights, Alleges Congress

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Abducted & Raped For 3 Months In Ballia; Accused Arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Abducted & Raped For 3 Months In Ballia; Accused Arrested