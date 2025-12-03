 Youth On Scooter Falls Into Deep Open Pit In UP’s Hapur -VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYouth On Scooter Falls Into Deep Open Pit In UP’s Hapur -VIDEO

Youth On Scooter Falls Into Deep Open Pit In UP’s Hapur -VIDEO

The incident has triggered anger among residents, who have demanded accountability from the concerned authorities for negligence and called for immediate safety measures to prevent similar accidents.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: The video shows the youth and his scooter trapped inside the pit, which locals claim is more than 10 feet deep. Moments later, several residents can be seen gathering around the spot and working together to rescue the young man and pull the scooter out safely.

According to locals, the pit had been dug for construction-related work but was reportedly left open without any warning signs or barricades, posing a major hazard for commuters.

The incident has triggered anger among residents, who have demanded accountability from the concerned authorities for negligence and called for immediate safety measures to prevent similar accidents.

No major injuries have been reported so far. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed In Haridwar, Deol Family Maintains Privacy
Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed In Haridwar, Deol Family Maintains Privacy
Buzz by the Bay: Meet Eddie Stern, Madonna & Chris Martin's Yoga Teacher
Buzz by the Bay: Meet Eddie Stern, Madonna & Chris Martin's Yoga Teacher
Shubman Gill Named Team India's Vice-Captain As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa T20 Series
Shubman Gill Named Team India's Vice-Captain As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa T20 Series
RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6
RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth On Scooter Falls Into Deep Open Pit In UP’s Hapur -VIDEO

Youth On Scooter Falls Into Deep Open Pit In UP’s Hapur -VIDEO

Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug...

Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug...

India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally

India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally

Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In...

Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs,...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs,...