Youth On Scooter Falls Into Deep Open Pit In UP’s Hapur -VIDEO

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: The video shows the youth and his scooter trapped inside the pit, which locals claim is more than 10 feet deep. Moments later, several residents can be seen gathering around the spot and working together to rescue the young man and pull the scooter out safely.

According to locals, the pit had been dug for construction-related work but was reportedly left open without any warning signs or barricades, posing a major hazard for commuters.

The incident has triggered anger among residents, who have demanded accountability from the concerned authorities for negligence and called for immediate safety measures to prevent similar accidents.

No major injuries have been reported so far. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.