Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 Begins In Varanasi With A Call To 'Tamil Karkalam'

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2025 Begins In Varanasi With Focus On Learning Tamil Language |

Varanasi: The fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam began in Varanasi with a strong focus on language learning under the theme “Tamil Karkalam” which means “Aao Tamil Sikhein” or “Let’s Learn Tamil.” The event aims to strengthen the cultural and linguistic bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu by introducing Tamil language learning in schools across Varanasi and enabling students from both regions to experience each other’s heritage.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, the month-long programme is being supported by IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University as knowledge partners. Ten central ministries are collaborating in the event, with the Indian Railways playing a significant role in travel and logistics.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailasanathan were present during the inaugural ceremony. Guests received a traditional welcome at the airport before heading to the venue where cultural performances, including Bharatanatyam, were showcased.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a celebration of a relationship that has lived in the Indian imagination for centuries. For countless pilgrims, scholars and seekers, the journey between Tamil Nadu and Kashi was never just a physical passage—it was a movement of ideas, philosophies, languages and living traditions. The Sangamam draws from this spirit, bringing alive a bond that has quietly shaped India’s cultural landscape for generations.

A large delegation of more than 1,400 representatives from Tamil Nadu is participating in the event. They will be part of joint cultural performances, highlighting the shared heritage of the two ancient centres of civilization.

The programme will be held in two phases. The first phase will run from December 2 to 15 in Varanasi, followed by the second phase from December 16 to 31 in Chennai. The first special train carrying delegates from Tamil Nadu arrived late Monday night at Varanasi railway station.

Under the “Let’s Learn Tamil” initiative, 15,000 students from 650 schools in the region will learn Tamil through IIT Madras’s Vidya Shakti online portal. Fifty trained Tamil teachers have travelled to Varanasi as part of the programme. They will teach the basics of Tamil language and culture in local schools.

Delegates will visit important cultural and spiritual sites during their stay. Their itinerary includes Hanuman Ghat for Ganga snan and darshan at temples associated with South Indian traditions, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Annapurna Rasoi and academic interactions at BHU.

To ensure smooth travel for participants, Indian Railways has arranged special trains from major Tamil Nadu cities including Chennai, Kanyakumari and Coimbatore. The Railways aims to provide comfortable and timely travel so that maximum participation can be ensured in this cultural festival.

Over the years, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has significantly strengthened the cultural bond between the two regions. The latest edition places language learning at the heart of the celebration, turning the age-old connection into a living exchange between young minds of North and South India.