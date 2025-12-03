Fancy Vehicle No HR-88-B-8888 To Be Re-Auctioned As Bidder Fails To Pay ₹1.17 Crore | Representational Image

Chandigarh: The fancy Haryana vehicle number, HR-88-B-8888, which recently made headlines for its auction bid money of Rs 1.17 crore - the costliest vehicle registration number ever -, is set to be re-auctioned by the state transport office, with the bidder failing to pay the said amount of Rs 1.17 crore.

According to information, his security amount of Rs 10,000 has, however, been forfeited after the Hisar resident Sudhir Kumar, who had won the bid, failed to deposit the bid amount till the last date – December 2, 2025.

The said number which belongs to Badhra sub-division of Charkhi Dadri district would now be held on next Wednesday. The base bid price is Rs 50,000.

MINISTER ORDERS PROBE

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, state transport minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that he would get the said bidder’s financial capacity and source of income examined so as to verify whether he was genuinely capable of bidding such a large amount. He also held that it would also be examined whether some individuals are treating the auction process casually - as a show of interest – and not responsibly.

Vij added that a written request will also be sent to the Income Tax department for a thorough investigation so that no one in the future participates in auctions on false financial claims or without sufficient economic ability.