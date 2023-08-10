Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Raises Demand For Caste-Based Census At National Level

Mayawati angry | PTI

Lucknow: Toeing the lines of other opposition parties the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Chief Mayawati too, has raised the demand for caste-based census.

On Wednesday, She cornered the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Government saying that the demand for caste based census is picking up everywhere but the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been avoiding it. She said that such a census should be conducted at All India level as it is necessary for the development of every section of the society.

'All eyes on UP'

Maya said that all eyes are on UP after the Patna High Court has validated the caste based census in Bihar. The Government in Bihar has been conducting caste based census to assess the economic, social and educational status of other backward classes in the state. She said that the census would help in making development policies for this class.

The BSP Chief said that after many states in the country have agreed for such a census, this demand is picking up in UP also. However, the BJP Government in UP, it seems is not ready for it. According to her, the caste census should not be carried in one or two states but in the entire country together.

'Caste-based census needed across India'

She said that like implementation of the recommendations of Mandal commission, the caste based census is not a political issue but related to social justice. It is necessary to bring the oppressed, suppressed, deprived and poor people into the mainstream and make them stakeholders in the development of the nation.

It may be mentioned that ahead of LS polls of 2024 the issues of caste based census in UP have been raised by congress and the Samajwadi Party. The Allahabad High Court has sought explanation from the Yogi Government on this issue. The court has sought reply from the UP Government on this issue in four weeks. Now going one step forward the BSP Chief Mayawati has demanded an All India caste-based census.

