Bhopal: Nath Welcomes Patna High Court Verdict On Caste Census

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath welcomed the Patna High Court verdict paving the way for its resumption of caste-based survey in Bihar. “The verdict of Patna HC has not only opened the way of social justice, but in the coming time it will also open the way for financial justice,” said the PCC chief .

Attacking the BJP, he claimed that the party had tried tricks to put a hold on the process, however, the high court cleared the way. “We find the action of the State to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing ‘Development with Justice’, read the court order.

