 Bhopal: Nath Welcomes Patna High Court Verdict On Caste Census
Bhopal: Nath Welcomes Patna High Court Verdict On Caste Census

Attacking the BJP, he claimed that the party had tried tricks to put a hold on the process, however, the high court cleared the way.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
MP Congress chief Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath welcomed the Patna High Court verdict paving the way for its resumption of caste-based survey in Bihar. “The verdict of Patna HC has not only opened the way of social justice, but in the coming time it will also open the way for financial justice,” said the PCC chief .

Attacking the BJP, he claimed that the party had tried tricks to put a hold on the process, however, the high court cleared the way. “We find the action of the State to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing ‘Development with Justice’, read the court order.  

article-image

Bhopal: Man Booked For Opening Account On Ex-Wife's Name

Bhopal: -3 9% Dearness Allowance For Government Employees

Bhopal: Transfer Orders Issued For 252 DSPs

Bhopal: Man Kills Self; Wife & Lover Booked For Abetment

Bhopal: 104 People Rescued From Marooned Village In Damoh

