 MP: Viral Video Shows Two-Storey House Collapses Into Ruins Within Blink Of An Eye In Shivpuri
Fortunately, no casualty has been reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A two-storey house collapsed into ruins amid heavy rainfall in Badarwas village under Pichor police station area in Shivpuri on Saturday. Fortunately, the house was vacant at the time of the incident and no casualty has been reported. The locals recorded the video and can be heard cheering the perfect capture timing in the video.

article-image

According to the information, businessman Shivnarayan Gupta is the owner of the house. He left his ancestral house two years ago and started living in Pichor. The house was locked. The rainwater seeped in the walls of the dilapidated house, weakening it. On Saturday afternoon, due to humidity, the house suddenly collapsed.

article-image

