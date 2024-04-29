Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Wants To Change The Constitution, End Reservation, Says Dipak Baij

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): Directly coming to the controversial doctored statement of Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress State President of Chhattisgarh Dipak Baij made a statement in the media on Monday and claimed that BJP wanted to end reservation in India by altering the constitution.

BJP wants to destroy the democracy in the country by changing the constitution, Dipak Baij said.

It conspired to snatch the right of reservation from Dalits, OBCs and tribal and limit their participation in running the country, it got apparent from the statements of people enjoying proximity to Narendra Modi, the Congress state president alleged.

But the Congress party blocked their way as a rock and will continue to fight to restore the rights of backwards, he said.

Till the Congress is alive, nobody can snatch away the rights and reservation of OBC, Dalits, SC and STs, he alleged.

The Congress leader also alleged of continuous exploitation of these deprived classes for nine years in Modi rule. The opposition party leader also claimed that despite these classes contributing 70% of India's population, their representation in high paid jobs and professions is quite low.

In the modern era, discrimination on the basis of birth cannot be justified, or tolerated. It was also alleged that BJP’s contribution in making a welfare state and empowering its citizens is insignificant, and showy only. Rather BJP and its leaders focused much on increasing the profits of its few and selected capitalist pals.

The Congress leader questioned the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and BJP to clarify its stand and specify time up to which date the reservation bill pending in the Governor house will stay.

The Congress party asked several questions over the forest right act, tribal rights and others.