 Lok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati

Lok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati

Mayawati reiterated that the BSP would not enter into any alliance and the party would contest on its own.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati announced here on Thursday that her party would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

She reiterated that the BSP would not enter into any alliance and the party would contest on its own.

She asked party leaders to start preparing for the polls and aggressively carry forward the slogan 'Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahi chalega'.

She accused the BJP of managing and manipulating the recent municipal elections and said that the people had seen through their game plan and would ensure the return of BSP.

She pointed out that other parties were being funded by corporate houses, but the BSP was the only party that relied on its workers for support.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: BSP chief Mayawati calls meeting to analyse party's poor performance
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court issues notice to ED on ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Supreme Court issues notice to ED on ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Lok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati

Lok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Supreme Court to hear today appeal against survey of Shivling

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Supreme Court to hear today appeal against survey of Shivling

Arvind Kejriwal wants PK Gupta as Delhi's new Chief Secretary

Arvind Kejriwal wants PK Gupta as Delhi's new Chief Secretary

Stronger together: Congress confirms Siddaramaiah-DKS leadership in Karnataka

Stronger together: Congress confirms Siddaramaiah-DKS leadership in Karnataka