West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee Mulls Over Alternative Plan To Reach New Delhi Amid Train Cancellations | (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: After Eastern Railways canceled the special train hours before the Trinamool Congress (TMC) protest program in the national capital, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated that he would devise an alternative plan within two days and would travel to the national capital with the job card holders who were deprived.

"I warn that no one should harm the poor people. If anyone wishes to fight, they can do so with TMC MPs and MLAs, but the poor people should not be harassed. We didn't receive permission to protest outside Krishi Bhavan or outside the house of Giriraj Singh. Initially, we were denied Ram Leela Maidan. Why is the BJP so afraid?" questioned Banerjee.

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP general secretary Agnimitra Paul says, "...Banerjee family is anyway a drama company. They are experts in theatrics. But this will not help...He (Abhishek Banerjee) will have to give an explanation (to ED). He says 'Stop me if you can'. Why does he think… https://t.co/qEEU3f3PD6 pic.twitter.com/hmP1eMGbes — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

Incidentally, on October 3, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again summoned Banerjee over the alleged recruitment scam. On Friday, in a statement posted on his handle, Banerjee made it clear that he would attend the party's protest program in Delhi and would not visit the ED.

Banerjee Takes Potshots at BJP

Continuing his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said, "During the first meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. coordination committee on September 13, I was summoned by the ED. Now, again on October 3, a party program was announced over two months ago, and I am summoned on the same day. The agenda is clear to everyone. On September 23, the railways had taken a deposit for the train, and at the last moment, it was canceled. Just because the BJP failed to win in Bengal, they are trying to create obstacles for Bengal. Even though TMC lost some seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, government schemes continue in those constituencies," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, in a court proceeding, Justice Amrita Sinha removed the Investigating Officer (IO) of ED, Mithilesh Kumar Mishra, on Friday.

