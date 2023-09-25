West Bengal : Virtual Meeting Called By TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Amid Uncertainty Over Mamata Banerjee's Participation In Delhi Agitation

TMC Abhishek Banerjee | (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: At a time when it is uncertain whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s agitation programme at the national capital next month owing to her leg injury, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called for a virtual meeting in the state so that every TMC workers at every block across the state should get to know about the party's programme.

It has been decided that through giant screens, Banerjee's meeting will be telecasted so that everyone gets to know what Banerjee would say.

TMC will visit Raj Ghat

It can be recalled that on July 21 during the party's Martyr Day programme, Abhishek Banerjee announced that on October 2, the TMC leadership along with party workers will visit Raj Ghat to agitate against the fund freeze by the Central government.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien had several times written letter to Delhi police to seek permission to set up camps at Ram Leela Maidan.

Later it was decided that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on October 2, would agitate outside Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh's residence on October 3.

Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee has once again hurt her left knee during her foreign tour and the doctor has advised her for 10 days of medical observation.

