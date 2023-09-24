West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Undergoes Medical Checkup For Injured Left Knee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday visited SSKM Hospital to check her left knee which she injured during her foreign tour.

According to a doctor who has been treating her, an MRI has been done and few other medical examinations are also conducted before she left for her home.

"She will be medical surveillance for the next 10 days. She had hurt her leg last week. She will have to adhere to certain restrictions. Its the same place which was hurt three months back in North Bengal during the helipad incident," said one of the treating doctors.

However, the chief minister did not say anything on the development.

Incidentally, after returning to Kolkata on Saturday evening Banerjee said that she had seen very less "successful programmes" that she has seen in Spain and Dubai.

"I could do something for Bengal. The meetings organized by FICCI AND ICC were successful," Mamata was heard saying.

It can be recalled that on On June 27, while she was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Jalpaiguri, due to low visibility her helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reportedly hurt her hand and leg during the incident.

Following the incident the West Bengal Chief Minister on July 6 had undergone a minor surgery.

