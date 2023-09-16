West Bengal: TMC Firm On Delhi Dharna Against Central Govt Fund Blockade, Mamata & Abhishek Banerjee To Lead

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is firm on staging dharna at the national capital on October 2 against the fund blockade by the Central government. Talking to the media, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that no matter what happens TMC will conduct the dharna at New Delhi.

Mamata, nephew to arrive in Delhi

"On October 2, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will pay hommage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. On October 3, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will arrive to meet Union Minister Giriraj Singh along with TMC MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipatis, and Panchayat Samiti Sabhapatis and raise the demands of the people. We have sought an appointment from him."

50 lakh letters

We will carry 50 lakh letters from the people demanding an end to this fund blockade. Even if we don’t get the permission, the protest will happen," said Chandrima.

It can be recalled that on TMC's July 21 Martyrs Day rally Abhishek Banerjee had announced about this protest at the national capital.

Permission to set up tents at Ram Leela Maidan

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday had once written a letter to Delhi police seeking permission to set up tents at Ram Leela Maidan from September 30 to October 4.

Derek in his letter also mentioned that earlier on August 30 they had written a letter to the Delhi police reply which is still not given.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya added that since the Union government controls the Delhi police for which permission is not being given.

