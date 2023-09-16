Watch: Clashes Erupt Between TMC & BJP Councillors During Kolkata Municipal Corporation Session

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) witnessed ugly scenes on Saturday when two councillors from Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party got involved in a scuffle during a session at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The two councillors identified in the video are Asim Basu of TMC and Sajal Ghosh of BJP.

The situation took such a nasty turn that the chairperson KMC Mala Roy had to adjourn the session briefly.

Exchange of Words Sparks Tensions

The ruckus started over comments from Roy as well as the KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim after it was noticed that the opposition BJP and Left Front had not put forward any question or proposal for the session.

Faceoff between TMC and BJP corporators inside the Kolkata municipal corporation.



FYI: The TMC has 134 corporators while the BJP has 3.pic.twitter.com/OUjzha9AWm — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) September 16, 2023

"It is It is surprising that the opposition does not have questions for the season," Roy commented. It was followed by a remark from the Mayor that such is the condition of the opposition in KMC.

This evoked strong criticisms from the BJP councillor for Ward Number 50 Sajal Ghosh.

"What's the point in putting forward any question or proposal during a session? Do the ruling board members give any importance to the opposition?" he questioned.

#WATCH | West Bengal | TMC and BJP councillors entered into a brawl with each other at Kolkata Municipal Corporation today. pic.twitter.com/0vRYdGxsD8 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Verbal Sparring Escalates to Physical Altercation

Ghosh’s remarks evoked strong reactions from Roy who said that she would not take a lesson from him about the role of opposition. "I was in opposition for a long time. I know how to function as an opposition. I will not take lessons from you in the matter," Roy said.

When Ghosh strongly protested against Roy’s comments, Trinamool Congress councilor Asim Basu got engaged in a heated discussion with him which ultimately led to a scuffle between the two. Roy adjourned the session for the time. Later, the other members separated the two and the session resumed.

