West Bengal: Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Bratya Basu For Controversial Remarks On Vice Chancellors

Dharmendra Pradhan (left) Bratya Basu (right) | Wikipedia

Kolkata: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu after he called the Vice Chancellors those who met him 'slaves'. Talking to the media, Pradhan said that an educated person should not speak like this.

Dharmendra Pradhan takes a jibe at Basu

"We have democracy. Dictatorship is not going on. In democracy, everyone is free to meet anyone. An educated person should not speak like this. It gives a bad taste," said Pradhan.

Incidentally , 5 VCs attended a meeting called by the Union Education Minister and didnt go for a meeting with the State Education Minister.

Taking to X, Basu said, "5 slave VCs of State-Aided Universities so “authorised” by Mr. Bond (Or Dipak Chat by Swapnakumar?) met a Central BJP Minister today! Hopefully the Hon’ble Courts are watching!"

5 slave VCs of State-Aided Universities so “authorised” by Mr. Bond (Or Dipak Chat by Swapnakumar?) met a Central BJP Minister today! Hopefully the Hon’ble Courts are watching!

#Tyranny#Bengal Higher Education system destroyed! — Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) September 14, 2023

Read Also West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu says no decision taken to implement PPP model in govt...

'State govt should do their work'

It can be recalled that amid the ongoing tussle between Governor CV Ananda Bose and the state government over the appointment of interim VCs at different universities, Pradhan on Thursday had mentioned that instead of confronting the Governor, the state government should do their work.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said that it will form a 'search committee' to select VCs for the universities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)