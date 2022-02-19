West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu says no decision taken to implement PPP model in govt schools

Kolkata: State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday said that no decision has been taken to implement the public-private-partnership (PPP) model in state government schools.

“The PDF which is in circulation that the state government is trying to make the state education system is a hoax as there is no such decision made. It is an important decision and will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But I had no meeting with her. The PDF which is in circulation doesn’t have any date and signature,” said Basu.

It can be recalled that for the last few days a PDF has been in circulation that the state government is planning to run schools through the PPP model and also that the education department has already come up with a draft policy on this.

“A draft policy has been framed to ensure a systematic investment in a planned manner in the school education system. This initiative would help to leverage unused government infrastructure like land and buildings. The investor will be selected through bidding,” read the draft.

The draft further said that the schools will have the power to recruit teachers and regulate the terms and conditions of service. The private partner will choose the medium of instruction and the affiliating body.

Following the circulation, the state teacher’s body All Bengal Teachers Association (ABTA) and SUCI took to streets to protest against such a model.

