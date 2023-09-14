West Bengal: BJP Slams Congress For Taking 'Double Stance' On TMC

Congress (left) BJP (Right) | Representative Image

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday had slammed Congress' double stance on Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Talking to the media, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the Congress has turned into a 'joker' party.

Congress must first clear their stand on TMC

"The Congress should first clear their stand on TMC. Their national leaderships are saying something and state leaderships stand is something else. The state leadership is asking why did ED not arrest Abhishek Banerjee. The chance of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. coming to power is out of question and Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister," said Majumdar.

Incidentally, after the opposition alliance meeting on Wednesday, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the summon of ED to Abhishek Banerjee on the same day of meeting is 'political vendetta of BJP'.

After the central agencies probe, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee thanked the politicians those who stood by him.

''BJP is scared of INDIA alliance''

"I had received few calls and I had asked them to continue with the alliance meeting and I have fought my battle alone here. If the central agency had summoned me a day before or after then I could have attended the meeting. BJP is scared of I.N.D.I.A. alliance," Banerjee was heard stating on Wednesday late evening.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi had written a letter to Venugopal on Thursday asking him to clear the stand of Congress on TMC.

"I would suggest the Congress not to stand by the thief party TMC. The TMC has pledged to wipe off Congress in West Bengal. Bengal Congress workers are also confused as national leaderships are saying something else," mentioned Bagchi.

