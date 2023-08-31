West Bengal: BJP Opposition Leader Slams INDIA Bloc, Says People Are Not 'Fools' To Vote Alliance

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Kolkata: At a time when opposition INDIA bloc is holding their third meeting at Mumbai, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that if people are not 'fools' that they will vote for INDIA.

"People of the country are not fools that they will vote for INDIA. If the opposition alliance win then this country will become another Afghanistan and Ukraine. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only democratic party. The Opposition are undemocratic and believes in dynasty politics," said Adhikari.

Suvendu Adhikari slams INDIA meet

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given full independence to the central agencies to catch the thieves and put behind bars," further added the Leader of Opposition.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that with each day the alliance is getting stronger.

'Opposition alliance is getting stronger by the day'

"With each day the alliance of the oppositions are getting stronger which is a threat for the NDA. INDIA will only win," added Ghosh.

CM Banerjee Mamata Banerjee along with TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee went to Mumbai to attend the opposition alliance meeting.

On Wednesday,l after meeting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family, the chief minister while talking to the media was also hopeful of the win of the alliance.