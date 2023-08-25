Maharashtra: I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Set To Unveil Official Logo On August 31 In Mumbai

File

The logo for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has been finalized, and it will be released on August 31, the leaders have said after a coordination meeting for the forthcoming meeting of the alliance, here on Thursday.

“In all, there were nine designs that were presented to prominent leaders of key constituents of the alliance. They have zeroed in on one design. Now that one design is being sent to all the leaders of the alliance and once they approve it, that will be released at the meeting on August 31,” Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said after the coordination meeting.

“Since it represents I.N.D.I.A. it is bound to have the tricolour. It also has everything that is necessary for the united India,” he added when asked about the design, but didn’t reveal any further details.

An 11-member coordination committee

Raut also said that the meeting has led to curiosity in several foreign countries and that the media team has received requests from journalists in 38 countries to cover the meeting. At the meeting, an 11-member coordination committee of prominent leaders from the key parties will be finalized. All the future decisions of I.N.D.I.A. will be taken by this committee. For the first time the constituent parties will also discuss seat-sharing strategies, Raut added.

He also made it clear that there won’t be any declaration. “We should be discussing Six key issues at the meeting. That shall set the tone of the national debate,” he said. Maharashtrian culture will be on display during the meet, and Maharashtrian cuisine will be served, he added.