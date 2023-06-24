Adhikari Accuses Mamata Govt Of Misusing School Children's Fund, TMC Hits Back

Representative pic |

Kolkata: Amidst Trinamool Congress (TMC) governments cry that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government is not releasing freeze amount to the state, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleging that the West Bengal government had made the ‘Ex-Gratia Payments to the Coromandel Express accident victims by illegally diverting funds from the 'Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board' (BOCWWB)’.

“The Union Ministry of Labour & Employment took cognizance of the illegal diversion and reprimanded the State Govt in a very strict manner. Now it has come to light that the WB Govt has also diverted the Mid Day Meal or PM Poshan Funds for paying such compensation. This is the second time @MamataOfficial has misused the funds after paying compensation to the victims of the Bogtui carnage from the Mid Day Meal funds. I have written a letter to the Hon'ble @EduMinOfIndia; Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji, requesting him to kindly ask the State Govt not to misuse the funds meant for the nutrition & nourishment of school children and instead use the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund or the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the purpose of paying compensation,” mentioned LoP on Twitter.

Countering the claims of Adhikari, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “They are objecting to the financial assistance provided to the victims of the Balasore train tragedy yet again? This is a new low even for @BJP4India. Emergency situations call for immediate response. GoWB, under the mindful leadership of Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial, did all that was necessary to provide relief to the victims and their families.

We know that undermining people's elected governments is very high on their priority list. But that doesn't change the fact that the State Govt has a say in how emergency funds are arranged for victims! And this is when LoP @SuvenduWB wants to speak about Central funds?! Bengal's poor are owed almost ₹1.15 Lakh Cr by the BJP-led Central Govt! Never before has the LoP expressed any concern!"