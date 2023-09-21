West Bengal: TMC To Start Public Connect Programme In Early October

File

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to win over the Lok Sabha seats that they have lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Targeting to win over the confidence of people in the Lok Sabha constituencies that they have lost, the TMC youth wing will hold a 'Yuva Convention' there.

According to party sources, the youth wing leaders will visit the houses of common people and will interact with them to find out their stand on TMC.

Connect programme to start early October

"Based on what people say and in keeping with the Lok Sabha 2019 and Assembly 2021 election, results we will try to analyze. We will start this program in early October," said party sources.

The sources even confirmed that before the Parliamentary election, TMC will once again hold 'Trinamool er Nabajowar'.

North Bengal - A citadel of saffron camp

It can be recalled that TMC is mainly targetting North Bengal as after the last Lok Sabha election it became the citadel of the saffron camp.

According to Trinamool Congress insiders especially after the success of 'Trinamool er Nabajowar' that was conducted by TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party has done extremely well in the recent rural polls and even won back Dhupguri Assembly seat from the BJP.

