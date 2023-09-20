West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Slams Home Secretary For Not Meeting Him And Hearing His Suggestions

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed State Home Secretary BP Gopalika for not giving him time to meet for his suggestions.

"Be it legal or illegal but Gopalika is the acting Chief Minister now, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before leaving for Spain had said that Gopalika will be here to take care. I had sought time to discuss about the havoc which Dengue is creating across the state.

"The second reason why I wanted to meet him is to inform him about the bad conditions of the roads. I would suggest him to rebuild the roads before Durga Puja," said Adhikari.

Taking further potshots at the Home Secretary, Adhikari mentioned, "If the HS thought that I would capture Chief Minister's cabin then he could have spoken with ne near the lift of the secretariat. Chief Minister says that the opposition doesnt give suggestions but then people are not willing to meet me for my suggestions as Leader of Opposition."

Incidentally, State Home Secretary BP Gopalika had written a letter to Adhikari asking him to meet him on September 23. In the letter Gopalika has also mentioned that he had to leave on Wednesday due to some 'pre-occupation'.

