‘What was the urgency?': Sumitra Mahajan slams Shashi Tharoor for sharing news of her demise without confirmation

Even the former Lok Sabha speaker's son, Mandar, put out a video clip, saying his mother is perfectly fine and urged people not to believe in false news being spread about her.

"My mother is perfectly fine. Please do not rely on false news being spread about her. Her COVID report is negative. I met her only in the evening and she is healthy," he said in the video.

In a tweet late on Thursday night, Tharoor said: "Saddened to learn of the passing of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Majahan." "I remember many positive interactions with her, including when she and the late Sushma Swaraj asked me to lead a Parliamentary delegation to BRICS in MOSCOW. My condolences to her family and prayers: Om Shanti!" he added.

Reacting to the tweet of the Congress MP, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya clarified that Mahajan is "absolutely fine". "Tai ekdum swasth hai. Bhagwan unhe lambi umar de (She is absolutely fine. May God bless her with a long life)."

In turn, Tharoor thanked Vijayvargiya for issuing a clarification in this regard. "Thanks Kailash Vijayvargiya. I have deleted my tweet. I wonder what motivates people to invent and spread such evil news that takes in people. My best wishes for Sumitra ji's health and long life," said Tharoor.

Mahajan, 78, served as the Lok Sabha speaker from 2014 to 2019. The BJP MP represented the Indore constituency from 1989 to 2019 as the longest-serving woman member of Parliament and then retired from electoral politics.