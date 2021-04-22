'Sumitra Mahajan is hale and hearty': BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya after Shashi Tharoor's tweet

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is hale and hearty, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted of her passing on Thursday night.
“Tai is hale and hearty. May God give her long life,” tweeted BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Tharoor had earlier tweeted: "Saddened to learn of the passing of former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. I remember many positive interactions with her, including when she &the late Sushma Swaraj asked me to lead a Parliamentary delegation to BRICS in Moscow. My condolences to her family &prayers: OmShanti!"
The Thiruvananthapuram MP has now deleted his tweet. "I have deleted my tweet. I wonder what motivates people to invent and spread such evil news that takes in people. My best wishes for Sumitra ji’s health and long life," he tweeted.
