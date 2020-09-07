What is Y-plus security? Centre provides Kangana Ranaut with a safety squad after Sanjay Raut's comments

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by Central security agencies and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos around the clock, Union Home ministry officials said on Monday.

The decision comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, said she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9.

She said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.

The Home Ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through a paramilitary force, a ministry official said.

In India, security details are disseminated to high-risk individuals depending on the threat perception.