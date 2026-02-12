 What Is ‘Right To Recall’? Mechanism Proposed By AAP MP Raghav Chadha Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhat Is ‘Right To Recall’? Mechanism Proposed By AAP MP Raghav Chadha Explained

What Is ‘Right To Recall’? Mechanism Proposed By AAP MP Raghav Chadha Explained

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has proposed introducing the Right to Recall, a mechanism allowing voters to remove underperforming representatives before their term ends. The process would require strong voter backing, safeguards, and a cooling period to prevent misuse. While common in several democracies, the provision currently applies only to some local bodies in India.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha |

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has reignited debate on electoral reforms by advocating the introduction of the “Right to Recall” in India’s parliamentary system. The proposal centres on giving voters the authority to remove elected representatives before the completion of their term if they fail to meet expectations.

Speaking in Parliament and on social media, Chadha argued that democratic accountability should not end once elections are over. He maintained that if citizens have the power to elect their leaders, they should also be able to “fire” them for non-performance. According to him, waiting five years offers little recourse for voters dissatisfied with their MP or MLA.

What does Right to Recall mean?

The mechanism allows voters to initiate the removal of an elected representative through a formal process. Typically, it begins with a verified petition demanding recall. Chadha suggested that at least 35–40% of voters should support such a petition before a recall vote is conducted.

FPJ Shorts
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To ₹12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To ₹12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes

To prevent misuse, he proposed safeguards including an 18-month cooling period after elections so representatives have adequate time to deliver on promises. Recall proceedings, he said, should be limited to serious grounds such as proven corruption, fraud, misconduct, or major neglect of duty—not routine political disagreements. Removal would require the backing of more than half the voters in the final ballot.

Read Also
'Centre Is Pro-Business, Pro-Startup': AAP's Raghav Chadha Praises Modi Govt As Quick-Commerce Firms...
article-image

Chadha also noted that over two dozen democracies, including the United States, Switzerland, Japan, and Taiwan, have some form of recall provision. In India, the system exists in certain local bodies but has not been extended to MPs or MLAs.

Supporters see the idea as a tool to strengthen accountability, while critics caution it could trigger political instability if not carefully designed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BIG Boost for Indian Defence Forces! IAF to Get 114 More Rafale Jets As Defence Acquisition Council...
BIG Boost for Indian Defence Forces! IAF to Get 114 More Rafale Jets As Defence Acquisition Council...
'Noida Police Helped Accused Abscond': Mahua Moitra On Failed Arrest In Fake Chat Case
'Noida Police Helped Accused Abscond': Mahua Moitra On Failed Arrest In Fake Chat Case
India’s Passport Hits 75th Rank In 2026 Global Index; Singapore Leads The Pack
India’s Passport Hits 75th Rank In 2026 Global Index; Singapore Leads The Pack
Bihar: Viral Video Shows Police Aspirant Allegedly Kidnapped, Drugged, Forced Into 'Pakadua Shaadi'...
Bihar: Viral Video Shows Police Aspirant Allegedly Kidnapped, Drugged, Forced Into 'Pakadua Shaadi'...
Goa: Czech Woman Tourist Assaulted At Agonda Beach; 22-Year-Old Man Held Within 24 Hours
Goa: Czech Woman Tourist Assaulted At Agonda Beach; 22-Year-Old Man Held Within 24 Hours