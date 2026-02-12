 MEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22

MEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will visit India from February 18–22 to attend the AI Summit and hold bilateral talks. He will be accompanied by ministers and a business delegation. Separately, the MEA confirmed that the February 7 joint statement continues to guide efforts toward finalising an interim, mutually beneficial India-US trade agreement.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will undertake a State Visit to India from February 18 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced during its weekly media briefing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said President Lula is scheduled to participate in the second AI Summit in New Delhi on February 19 and 20. The key bilateral discussions between India and Brazil will take place on February 21, when the Brazilian leader will also be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Several high-level meetings are planned during the visit, including interactions with the Vice President and other dignitaries.

Lula will be accompanied by multiple ministers and a business delegation, with dedicated engagements expected to strengthen commercial ties and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, responding to queries regarding reported changes in a White House factsheet on the India-US trade deal, Jaiswal reiterated that both nations remain guided by the joint statement issued on February 7, 2026. The document outlines a framework for an interim reciprocal trade agreement designed to be mutually beneficial.

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament
Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament
Read Also
Brazilian President Lula Da Silva Confirms India Visit Next Month To Attend AI Summit
article-image

He added that India and the United States will continue working toward implementing the framework and finalising the proposed interim pact, underscoring the ongoing commitment to deepen economic partnership.

The developments signal an active diplomatic phase for India, with strategic dialogues spanning trade, technology, and global partnerships.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Examining Trump's Invitation To Join Board Of Peace': MEA
'India Examining Trump's Invitation To Join Board Of Peace': MEA
MEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22
MEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22
UP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth
UP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth
Sindhi Community Seeks Classical Language Status From Union Govt
Sindhi Community Seeks Classical Language Status From Union Govt
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Released On Personal Bond Of ₹20,000 -...
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Released On Personal Bond Of ₹20,000 -...