MEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will undertake a State Visit to India from February 18 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced during its weekly media briefing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said President Lula is scheduled to participate in the second AI Summit in New Delhi on February 19 and 20. The key bilateral discussions between India and Brazil will take place on February 21, when the Brazilian leader will also be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Several high-level meetings are planned during the visit, including interactions with the Vice President and other dignitaries.

#WATCH | Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "At the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be paying a State Visit to India from 18th to 22nd February 2026. President Lula will be participating in the 2nd AI Summit, which is… pic.twitter.com/22iFV0SavP — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2026

Lula will be accompanied by multiple ministers and a business delegation, with dedicated engagements expected to strengthen commercial ties and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, responding to queries regarding reported changes in a White House factsheet on the India-US trade deal, Jaiswal reiterated that both nations remain guided by the joint statement issued on February 7, 2026. The document outlines a framework for an interim reciprocal trade agreement designed to be mutually beneficial.

Read Also Brazilian President Lula Da Silva Confirms India Visit Next Month To Attend AI Summit

He added that India and the United States will continue working toward implementing the framework and finalising the proposed interim pact, underscoring the ongoing commitment to deepen economic partnership.

The developments signal an active diplomatic phase for India, with strategic dialogues spanning trade, technology, and global partnerships.