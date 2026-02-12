Veteran DD News Anchor Sarla Maheshwari Passes Away At 71; '80s Era Died Today' Netizens Pour Heartfelt Condolences |

Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy that defined an era of graceful television journalism. The news of her demise was shared by her former colleague and family friend, veteran news anchor Shammi Narang, on social media.

Her funeral will take place today at 4 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat in the national capital, Delhi. Remembered as one of the most graceful and respected faces of Doordarshan, Maheshwari was known for her poised screen presence and calm delivery. She became a familiar and trusted voice in households across the country during the 1980s and 1990s.

Sharing an emotional tribute, Shammi Narang wrote, “She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura. She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of.”

Doordarshan also paid homage to the late anchor. In a post on X, @DDNational wrote, “A heartfelt tribute from the Doordarshan family to Smt. Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and esteemed newsreader of Doordarshan, who carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified presentation. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality established deep trust in the hearts of viewers.”

Netizens pay tribute:

An X user wrote, "When you didn't have to shout on tv to be heard. Sarla Maheshwari was a enduring face on Doordarshan, a news reader whose voice was always soothing."

While one quipped, "Saddened to know that Sarla Maheshwari has passed away. The loss feels personal for a generation reared on DD."

Another user wrote, "An icon Sarla Maheshwari has passed away who read the Hindi News on Doordarshan. From a time when it was News and not Noise. Imagine how bad it is today that we feel nostalgic even at the passing away of those who simply read out govt prepared scripts!"