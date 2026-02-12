 Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Released On Personal Bond Of ₹20,000 - VIDEO
A Kanpur court granted bail to Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, hours after his arrest for allegedly crashing his ₹10 crore Lamborghini Revuelto into pedestrians and vehicles. The court refused police remand and released him on a ₹20,000 personal bond and undertaking, his lawyer said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident (Screengrab) | X/@PTI)News

Kanpur: A Kanpur court on Thursday granted bail to Shivam Mishra, son of Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, who had been arrested earlier in the day. Mishra was accused of crashing his Lamborghini Revuelto, priced at Rs 10 crore, into pedestrians and other vehicles before stopping it after mounting a divider.

"The court has refused to grant remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is now being released on an undertaking of 20,000 rupees and a personal bond of 20,000 rupees. The police were working under government pressure... The police had arrested him (Shivam Mishra) in the wrong manner," Mishra's lawyer Naresh Chandra Tripathi said speaking to the media.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

