Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Released On Personal Bond Of ₹20,000 - VIDEO

Kanpur: A Kanpur court on Thursday granted bail to Shivam Mishra, son of Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, who had been arrested earlier in the day. Mishra was accused of crashing his Lamborghini Revuelto, priced at Rs 10 crore, into pedestrians and other vehicles before stopping it after mounting a divider.
"The court has refused to grant remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is now being released on an undertaking of 20,000 rupees and a personal bond of 20,000 rupees. The police were working under government pressure... The police had arrested him (Shivam Mishra) in the wrong manner," Mishra's lawyer Naresh Chandra Tripathi said speaking to the media.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
FPJ Shorts
SLAT 2026: SLS Pune First Merit List Out At slat-test.org; Check Important Dates And Selection Process
OTET Result 2026 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Over 1 Lakh Candidates Qualify
Veteran DD News Anchor Sarla Maheshwari Passes Away At 71; '80s Era Died Today' Netizens Pour Heartfelt Condolences
NEP 2020 In Action: Over 1,800 Professionals Join 349 Higher Education Institutions As Professors Of Practice