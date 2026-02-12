Sindhi Community Seeks Classical Language Status From Union Govt | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: ​Sindhi speakers have sent representations to the Union government to declare it as a classical language, similar to the status enjoyed by 11 other Indian languages.

​Recognising a language as 'classical' is a way of acknowledging its historical importance and impact on the country's cultural and intellectual identity, and its role in preserving and transmitting ancient culture, knowledge, philosophies, and values over thousands of years. The status also supports projects to protect and further study these languages, helping to ensure they remain relevant and alive.

​India has classified 11 languages as 'classical', including Marathi, Tamil, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali. To promote these languages, the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysuru, for instance, has set up the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu, the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada, the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Odia, and similar institutions for the other languages.

​These institutes conduct research and documentation, digitise manuscripts in collaboration with state museums and archives, publish books and translations, and promote studies linking classical languages with epigraphy, archaeology, anthropology, numismatics, and ancient history.

A classical language must possess high antiquity, with texts or recorded history spanning a period of 1,500–2,000 years, ancient literature, and knowledge texts—especially prose texts in addition to poetry—and epigraphical and inscriptional evidence.

Sindhis feel that their language fulfils these criteria. Dr Jetho Lalwani, the former director of the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi who wrote to the government seeking classical status for the language, said that Sindhi has a 2,000-year-old history. "Sindhi is recognised by Schedule 8 of the Constitution as an official language, but it is stateless. A classical status will protect Sindhi culture. This is not a political but a cultural demand," said Lalwani.

​Sindhi speakers argue that their language has an antiquity dating back to the Indus (Sindhu) Valley civilisation, though the Indus script is yet to be deciphered. Asha Chand, co-founder of Sindhi Sangat, a cultural group, said that the language has seen continuous development over centuries. "The language has a vast body of classical literature, including the timeless works of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Sachal Sarmast, Sami, Bedil, Rohal Fakir, and others, along with a strong oral tradition of Bait, Wai, and Kafi, and its own grammar, phonetics, vocabulary, and syntax, independent of Sanskrit, Persian, or Arabic," said Chand, who wrote to the Ministry of Culture.

Despite meeting all prescribed criteria, Sindhi has not yet been accorded Classical language status, which has resulted in limited institutional support for research, preservation of manuscripts, and academic expansion. Chand added that classical language status would enable the establishment of Centres of Excellence, preservation and digitisation of ancient manuscripts, and the promotion of higher education and research.

Some Sindhi speakers are sceptical about the demand. Kishore Ajwani, a television anchor and a campaigner for the preservation of the language, said, "I am not convinced that if Sindhi is given a classical language status, people will start speaking it in India. The language is not dead; it is thriving in Pakistan, but is getting influenced by Urdu and Balochi." He added, "Something will come out of this demand. The community has put its mind to it."