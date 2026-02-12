UP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth

An Aadhaar OTP notification led a Uttar Pradesh man to discover that his wife, believed dead for nearly two years | Canva AI Generated image

What began as a suspected murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district has taken a dramatic turn after a woman believed to be dead for nearly two years was found alive in Rajasthan all because of an Aadhaar OTP alert.

Sandeep Kumar had been living under the belief that his wife, Priyanka Prajapati, had been killed. But a routine mobile notification changed everything.

Marriage, Rift And Sudden Disappearance

According to report published in NDTV, Sandeep and Priyanka were married on May 14, 2017. The couple had a son, and for years their marriage appeared stable. However, tensions reportedly developed between them.

The report mentioned that on July 1, 2024, Priyanka left their home, taking jewellery worth lakhs and their child with her. She first went to her maternal home but left again within hours. According to other media reports, she was distressed and allegedly attempted suicide multiple times before leaving for Ayodhya.

A New Beginning In Rajasthan

In Ayodhya, Priyanka reportedly met Mangal Chandra, a resident of Rajasthan. The two grew close and eventually began living together as husband and wife in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, back in Basti, Sandeep was desperately searching for answers. When he approached his in-laws, he was allegedly told that Priyanka and their son had been murdered and their bodies thrown into the Saryu river over a dispute related to jewellery.

Murder Case Registered Against In-Laws

On November 4, 2024, a case was registered against Priyanka’s father Dayaram, her mother Subhavati Devi, a relative Sanjana and another villager under charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

Police began investigating the alleged killing, treating Priyanka as deceased.

Aadhaar OTP Reveals Shocking Truth

Nearly two years later, the case took an unexpected twist when Sandeep received a one-time password (OTP) on his phone linked to Priyanka’s Aadhaar update request.

The alert prompted police to trace the location, eventually leading them to Rajasthan where Priyanka was found alive.

Authorities are now reassessing the case, while Sandeep has reportedly sought custody of his son. Priyanka’s family has allegedly distanced itself from her following the revelation.