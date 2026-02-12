 UP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth

UP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth

In a dramatic twist, a Uttar Pradesh man who believed his wife had been murdered discovered she was alive after receiving an Aadhaar OTP linked to her profile. The woman, missing since July 2024, was traced to Rajasthan, where she was living with another man. Police are now reassessing the earlier murder case filed against her family.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
An Aadhaar OTP notification led a Uttar Pradesh man to discover that his wife, believed dead for nearly two years | Canva AI Generated image

What began as a suspected murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district has taken a dramatic turn after a woman believed to be dead for nearly two years was found alive in Rajasthan all because of an Aadhaar OTP alert.

Sandeep Kumar had been living under the belief that his wife, Priyanka Prajapati, had been killed. But a routine mobile notification changed everything.

Marriage, Rift And Sudden Disappearance

According to report published in NDTV, Sandeep and Priyanka were married on May 14, 2017. The couple had a son, and for years their marriage appeared stable. However, tensions reportedly developed between them.

FPJ Shorts
Voice Behind Dhurandhar's FA9LA, 'Flipperachi' To Perform In Mumbai On This Date; Know How To Book Tickets
Voice Behind Dhurandhar's FA9LA, 'Flipperachi' To Perform In Mumbai On This Date; Know How To Book Tickets
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears

The report mentioned that on July 1, 2024, Priyanka left their home, taking jewellery worth lakhs and their child with her. She first went to her maternal home but left again within hours. According to other media reports, she was distressed and allegedly attempted suicide multiple times before leaving for Ayodhya.

A New Beginning In Rajasthan

In Ayodhya, Priyanka reportedly met Mangal Chandra, a resident of Rajasthan. The two grew close and eventually began living together as husband and wife in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, back in Basti, Sandeep was desperately searching for answers. When he approached his in-laws, he was allegedly told that Priyanka and their son had been murdered and their bodies thrown into the Saryu river over a dispute related to jewellery.

Murder Case Registered Against In-Laws

On November 4, 2024, a case was registered against Priyanka’s father Dayaram, her mother Subhavati Devi, a relative Sanjana and another villager under charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

Police began investigating the alleged killing, treating Priyanka as deceased.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As...
article-image

Aadhaar OTP Reveals Shocking Truth

Nearly two years later, the case took an unexpected twist when Sandeep received a one-time password (OTP) on his phone linked to Priyanka’s Aadhaar update request.

The alert prompted police to trace the location, eventually leading them to Rajasthan where Priyanka was found alive.

Authorities are now reassessing the case, while Sandeep has reportedly sought custody of his son. Priyanka’s family has allegedly distanced itself from her following the revelation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Examining Trump's Invitation To Join Board Of Peace': MEA
'India Examining Trump's Invitation To Join Board Of Peace': MEA
MEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22
MEA Announces Brazil President Lula’s State Visit To India From Feb 18–22
UP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth
UP Man Discovers Wife Alive Two Years After She Eloped, Aadhaar OTP Reveals Truth
Sindhi Community Seeks Classical Language Status From Union Govt
Sindhi Community Seeks Classical Language Status From Union Govt
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Released On Personal Bond Of ₹20,000 -...
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Released On Personal Bond Of ₹20,000 -...