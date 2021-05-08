What have COVID-19 cases spiked in Chhattisgarh? Find out here

Raipur: Covid-19 continues to create havoc in Chhattisgarh. The virus has claimed more than 10,000 lives. It is spreading at a dangerous rate in the state and has infected more than 8.30 lakh people. Amid the critical situation, a researcher of Raipur claimed there is a spike in the Covid 19 cases in the state due to new strain.

"The new strain of Covid-19 virus is more infectious than the previous one and spreads via air transmission," said Dr. Anil Jain, President of Hospital Board Raipur and Indian Medical Association, Raipur.

Notably, a month ago five samples sent to the central virology lab detected a new strain N-440K also known as Andhra strain.

However, here it was claimed that the doctor has made the statement based on the case studies of Covid patients, and the drug administered to them.