COVID-19: Amid threat over spread of n-440K variant, Chhattisgarh's Bastar admin increase vigil in border areas

After n-440K coronavirus strain was detected in Andhra Pradesh and other South-Indian states, vigilance has been increased in the district of Bastar division which shares a border with these states.

A press release issued by the administration of Bastar said nobody will be allowed to enter the districts without proper screening.

A man returned from Andhra Pradesh, staying in the quarantine centre of Bastar, suffering from Covid related symptoms collapsed on May 4. He was found Covid positive. After which it was rumored that the deceased was infected from the n-440K covid virus.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) which discovered the n440K variant, said it is at least 10 times more infectious.