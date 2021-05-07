COVID-19: Amid threat over spread of n-440K variant, Chhattisgarh's Bastar admin increase vigil in border areas

After n-440K coronavirus strain was detected in Andhra Pradesh and other South-Indian states, vigilance has been increased in the district of Bastar division which shares a border with these states.
A press release issued by the administration of Bastar said nobody will be allowed to enter the districts without proper screening.
A man returned from Andhra Pradesh, staying in the quarantine centre of Bastar, suffering from Covid related symptoms collapsed on May 4. He was found Covid positive. After which it was rumored that the deceased was infected from the n-440K covid virus.
The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) which discovered the n440K variant, said it is at least 10 times more infectious.
However, Bastar Collector Rajat Bansal speaking to the media refuted the claims of the man’s death from the n-440K virus. But appealed to the public to follow Covid protocol strictly.
Notably, the whole state including Bastar division has been declared a containment zone and will be in effect for another week.
Earlier, Chhattisgarh Government issued instructions that no flight passengers sans RT PCR negative test report will be permitted to enter in the state.
On the whole issue, n-440K, Dr. Shubhash Mishra, Director Epidemic Control told FPJ right now no special alert has been issued in context of n-440K strain. But people are requested to strictly, follow Covid protocol and maintain social distancing.
However, it has been seen, Covid infection in cities like Raipur is under decline but spreading fast in rural areas of Chhattisgarh.
