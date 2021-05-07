Chhattisgarh: Five prisoners escape from Mahasamund district jail

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu instructed the senior officers of the jail administration to act promptly and find out all the five prisoners escaped from Mahasamund District jail.

Constitute a team and trace-out the prisoners who escaped from the Mahasamund Jail, Home Minister Sahu said.

The Mahasamund jail escape occurred on Thursday around 3.30 pm by jumping a 21-ft tall wall. Four of these escaped inmates belonged to Mahasamund, while one is a resident of Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh said sources.

Three were arrested in the connection of loot and dacoity, fourth one was arrested in rape case. Meanwhile, a fifth prisoner was arrested for selling drugs, one jail official said.

These prisoners were identified as Dhansingh, Damrudhar, Rahul, Daulat and Karan.

"After the jail escape alert passed on, I chased the prisoners with my own bike but failed," said jailer RS Singh. The prisoners were engaged in routine work outside the jail campus, from there they escaped, he added.

ASP Megha Tembhurkar said, all the escapees clad in blankets were spotted in the CCTV footage escaping from the jail within 30 minutes with the help of rope and iron angles .

The district and other police forces were put on alert, will be arrested soon, the ASP said.