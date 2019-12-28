'What happens in Karnataka is none of Mamata’s business': BJP miffed at WB CM's compensation to Mangaluru CAA protest victim

Bengaluru: Karnataka has taken serious objections to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handing over Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Nousheen, one of the two deceased during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on Dec 19.
BJP state unit president and Dakshina Kannada district MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the gesture will send a wrong signal. “Karnataka Government announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the two persons who died, but the decision was withheld as they (victims) were part of protesters who turned violent. A probe has been ordered. Now, by giving compensation, what is the message that Mamata is trying to send out? There were 16 political murders in Bengal. Let the CM first give compensation to them before coming to Karnataka,” he said.
BJP MP and state unit general secretary Shoba Karandlaje also raised a red flag. “What happens in Karnataka is none of Mamata Banerjee’s business. Has she bothered to provide compensation to hundreds of Hindus who died on account of violence in Bengal,” she asked.
“Mamata is busy consolidating her Muslim votebank even as she has let loose a reign of terror against the Hindus. Instead of bothering about what is happening in her own state, Mamata is poking her nose in Karnataka’s affairs. This is unacceptable,” she added.
On Saturday, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of Nousheen who died during anti-CAA protests on December 19 in Mangaluru.
The delegation, led by TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi and Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, handed over the compensation to the family members of Nousheen, one of the two protesters who died allegedly in police action during the protest against citizenship act.
Speaking to reporters after handing over the cheque amid tight security, Trivedi said, "Mamata Banerjee has always felt compassionate about any such incidents. It was very sad to meet Nauseen's mother and brother."
"Compensation can never bring back life. I was talking to the mother of the victim. She said that she only wants justice. Let there be a proper and unbiased enquiry to so as to find out what happened. How come so many people are getting killed in police action?" Trivedi said.
Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had ordered a CID probe into the death of two protesters and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims. But he put the decision on hold as the local police released videos of the protests which showed that the agitation was pre-planned and involved destruction of public property.
