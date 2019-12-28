'What happens in Karnataka is none of Mamata’s business': BJP miffed at WB CM's compensation to Mangaluru CAA protest victim

Bengaluru: Karnataka has taken serious objections to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handing over Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Nousheen, one of the two deceased during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on Dec 19.

BJP state unit president and Dakshina Kannada district MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the gesture will send a wrong signal. “Karnataka Government announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the two persons who died, but the decision was withheld as they (victims) were part of protesters who turned violent. A probe has been ordered. Now, by giving compensation, what is the message that Mamata is trying to send out? There were 16 political murders in Bengal. Let the CM first give compensation to them before coming to Karnataka,” he said.

BJP MP and state unit general secretary Shoba Karandlaje also raised a red flag. “What happens in Karnataka is none of Mamata Banerjee’s business. Has she bothered to provide compensation to hundreds of Hindus who died on account of violence in Bengal,” she asked.