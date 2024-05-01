Gujarat: Major Fire Erupts At Joy E-Bike Manufacturing Unit In Vadodara

Vadodara: A massive fire broke out at the Joy E-bike manufacturing unit located on Ajwa Road near Vadodara late Tuesday night. The blaze, reported around midnight, engulfed all three sheds in the company complex, requiring a five-hour firefighting effort to bring it under control.

Fire department officials suspect the inferno originated due to overheating in the dry battering unit. However, the company's production in-charge maintains that the fire began in scrap material stored within three sheds on the premises.

Thankfully, no significant injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire caused extensive damage to the stored scrap material. Notably, this development comes after recent IT raids conducted at the company and residences of its owners.

Fire Alert Triggers Rapid Response

Upon receiving the emergency call at 12:00 pm, fire tenders from five different Vadodara stations – Panigate, Dandiabazar, ERC, GIDC, and Chhani TP-1 – were swiftly deployed to the scene. The large volume of plastic materials stored within the sheds significantly intensified the flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze for five hours, employing water cannons to extinguish the inferno. The prompt intervention by emergency services prevented the fire from spreading further.

Employee Account Corroborates Late-Night Fire

An employee from Joy E-Bike's production department corroborated the fire erupting past 11:00 pm. They stated that the fire originated in the designated scrap material sheds and quickly engulfed the stored materials.

The incident raises concerns about safety protocols within the manufacturing unit, particularly regarding the storage and disposal of potentially hazardous scrap materials.

Fire Investigation & Company Controversy

Fire department authorities are currently conducting a preliminary investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. While overheating in the dry battering unit is a primary suspect, the company's production in-charge offers a conflicting narrative.

Furthermore, the recent IT raids at the company add another layer of intrigue to this situation. It remains unclear whether these events are connected.

"This major fire incident at Joy E-Bike highlights the importance of robust safety measures within manufacturing facilities. A thorough investigation is necessary to pinpoint the cause of the fire and prevent similar occurrences in the future." said a fire official.