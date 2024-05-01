India Weather Update: Country Continues To Face Heatwave Across East & South Regions, Maximum Temperatures Reach 46°C, Says IMD

File

India is facing intense heatwave and hot weather conditions across several regions, particularly in the east and south of the country. The heatwave is affecting many areas, including Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Telangana, with maximum temperatures reaching between 43°C and 46°C in some places, according to the India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin on Wednesday.

#IMD issues a #redalert for severe #heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand for today and tomorrow.@Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/hC31nbNjJD — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 1, 2024

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar: Severe heat wave conditions have been predicted for the the next two days by the IMD. The region will see a reduction in intensity thereafter, but pockets of intense heat will continue.

Other Regions: Rayalaseema and Saurashtra will experience severe heat waves over the next five days. Isolated heat waves are expected in Telangana, interior Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Heatwaves are here, but we can be prepared! Be heatwave ready with these first aid tips.



Let's take care of each other during these sizzling days!

.#BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/ouYnTGJhCE — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 1, 2024

Warm Night: Warm nights are anticipated in east Madhya Pradesh and north interior Karnataka over the next five days. Odisha and Bihar will experience warm nights on May 1 and 2, while Gangetic West Bengal can expect them on May 1.

Hot and Humid Weather: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Karnataka will see hot and humid conditions over the next five days, the IMD stated in its bulletin. The Konkan region and Goa will experience this weather from May 2 to 4.

West Assam and Tripura will experience hot and humid weather on May 1.

Rainfall and Storms

Northeast India: Light to moderate rainfall/snow, and thunderstorms are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and other northeastern states over the next five days, according to the IMD. Isolated heavy rainfall may occur in some regions, particularly Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Western Disturbance: A disturbance over north Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir will bring strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the Delhi region on May 1 and 2.

A weather system running from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka may cause light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu over the next seven days.

Maximum Temperatures

On April 30, several areas experienced high temperatures ranging from 43°C to 46°C in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, with similarly high temperatures in Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and isolated pockets of other states, the IMD said.

High temperatures in the range of 40°C-46°C will continue to affect several regions, especially in eastern and southern India.