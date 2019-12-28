Mamata gives Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of a person who died during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19 in Mangaluru.

The delegation, led by TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi and Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, gave the compensation to the family members of Nousheen, one of the two people who died allegedly in police action during the protest against citizenship act.

Speaking to reporters, Trivedi said, "Mamata Banerjee has always felt compassionate about any such incidents. It was very sad to meet Nauseen's mother and brother." He said that the TMC support the family of the victims and sought an unbiased probe into the matter.