What happened to Hathras rape-murder victim? Autopsy, medical reports raise new questions

What happened to the 19-year-old Dalit girl who had been attacked nearly two weeks ago and on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries? Initial reports had said that the 19-year-old Dalit woman had been raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on September 14 and sustained injuries at the time. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. She was found later, badly injured, reportedly having suffered damage to her spinal cord and neck.

A day after her death, she was brought back to her village and cremated late into the night - an incident that has sparked nation-wide outrage. But even as protests continue and political leaders travel to her village, new questions have cropped up.