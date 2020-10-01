After Hathras incident, now 22-year-old Dalit girl raped and killed in UP's Balrampur - Here's all you need to know

Even as the Hathras gang-rape victim passed away, there was a new case reported from Uttar Pradesh. This particular incident took place in Balrampur district's Gaisari village and saw a 22-year-old Dalit college student attacked by several men as she was returning home.

As per reports, the second-year B. Com student had gone to a college in a nearby town to pay her fees. This was in the morning on Tuesday. Hours later, she would come back home in a rickshaw in a semi-conscious state with a cannula injected in her forehand. She died soon after, on her way to the hospital.

Two of the accused have been arrested in connection with the crime. According to the police, a case had been registered by the victim's brother and investigations continue. Officials however cited post-mortem reports to deny claims that the girl's legs and back had been broken - a comment that had been made by the family.