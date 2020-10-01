No entry? Hathras seals border ahead of Rahul and Priyanka's visit, UP Police impose Sec 144

A day after the Hathras gang-rape victim was abruptly cremated late into the night, Opposition protests have intensified. And as the outrage and protests intensified, the district administration in Hathras has imposed Section 144 in the area and has banned the entry of all 'outsiders' including media persons, in the Boolgarhi village.
This howver poses a problem of sorts for Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi who are on their way to the area. They intend to meet the rape victim's family. A later update however adds that they have reportedly been stopped at the Yamuna Expressway.
District Magistrate Praveen Lakshkar however said that he had no information of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra reaching Hathras to meet the bereaved family.
"Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We've no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
As per an NDTV video report, this is not the only political issue at hand. Reportedly, Samajwadi Party members have been protesting next to the barricade and thus far, have not been allowed through the barricade that is being enforced by the Uttar Pradesh police.
An Special Investigation Team had been set up to probe the incident, ad reportedly they have reached the village and are interacting with the family within the village. They are reportedly recording statements.
It now remains to be seen whether the Congress leaders would be allowed entry. Officials have cited the SIT probe as being the reason for restricting entry.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)