No entry? Hathras seals border ahead of Rahul and Priyanka's visit, UP Police impose Sec 144

District Magistrate Praveen Lakshkar however said that he had no information of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra reaching Hathras to meet the bereaved family.

"Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We've no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per an NDTV video report, this is not the only political issue at hand. Reportedly, Samajwadi Party members have been protesting next to the barricade and thus far, have not been allowed through the barricade that is being enforced by the Uttar Pradesh police.